Champaign Judah Christian rolled past DeLand-Weldon for a comfortable 71-21 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Champaign Judah Christian and DeLand-Weldon squared off with February 8, 2022 at Champaign Judah Christian High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian . For a full recap, click here. Champaign Judah Christian took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 27 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For results, click here.