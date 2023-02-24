Catlin Salt Fork notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign St. Thomas More 56-42 on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Catlin Salt Fork drew first blood by forging a 12-5 margin over Champaign St. Thomas More after the first quarter.

The Storm registered a 25-12 advantage at intermission over the Sabers.

Catlin Salt Fork steamrolled to a 38-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers rallied in the final quarter, but the Storm skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

