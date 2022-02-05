Champaign St. Thomas More designs winning blueprint on Athens 55-40

Stretched out and finally snapped, Champaign St. Thomas More put just enough pressure on Athens to earn a 55-40 victory at Athens High on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.