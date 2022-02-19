Champaign St. Thomas More drums Danville Schlarman in sound fashion 70-37

Champaign St. Thomas More painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Danville Schlarman's defense for a 70-37 win on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Danville Schlarman took on Broadlands Heritage on February 14 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For more, click here.
