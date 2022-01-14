Champaign St. Thomas More hustles by Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in victory 53-43

Champaign St. Thomas More tipped and eventually toppled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 53-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Monticello and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
