 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Champaign St. Thomas More hustles by Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in victory 53-43

  • 0

Champaign St. Thomas More tipped and eventually toppled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 53-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 14.

In recent action on January 7, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Monticello and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News