Champaign St. Thomas More overcomes Pleasant Plains in seat-squirming affair 38-34

Champaign St. Thomas More poked just enough holes in Pleasant Plains' defense to garner a taut, 38-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
Last season, Champaign St. Thomas More and Pleasant Plains squared off with January 8, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 30, Pleasant Plains squared off with Effingham St Anthony in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
