Champaign St. Thomas More severs Moweaqua Central A&M's hopes 56-39

Champaign St. Thomas More handed Moweaqua Central A&M a tough 56-39 loss on December 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 13, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Fisher and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 13 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
