Champaign St. Thomas More dismissed Rantoul by a 60-40 count in Illinois boys basketball on February 3.
The last time Champaign St. Thomas More and Rantoul played in a 61-45 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against LeRoy . Click here for a recap. Rantoul took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 27 at Rantoul Township High School. For results, click here.
