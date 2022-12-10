Champaign St. Thomas More wallops Chrisman 61-32

It would have taken a herculean effort for Chrisman to claim this one, and Champaign St. Thomas More wouldn't allow that in a 61-32 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Chrisman faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Kankakee Bishop McNamara on December 3 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.
