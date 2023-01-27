Charleston overpowers Taylorville in thorough fashion 67-36

Charleston gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Taylorville 67-36 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Charleston and Taylorville squared off with January 28, 2022 at Charleston High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Taylorville faced off against Greenville and Charleston took on Rantoul on January 21 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.