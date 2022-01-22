Charleston puts an offensive performance on Rantoul Township 70-46

Charleston dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 70-46 victory over Rantoul Township in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 15, Rantoul Township faced off against Kankakee and Charleston took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 17 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.
