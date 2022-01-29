 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood cancels check from Champaign Central 45-35

No quarter was granted as Chatham Glenwood blunted Champaign Central's plans 45-35 in Illinois boys basketball on January 29.

In recent action on January 22, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central took on Effingham on January 22 at Champaign Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Titans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-25 lead over the Maroons.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Chatham Glenwood, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-10 fourth quarter, too.

