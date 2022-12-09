 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood can't hang with Normal University 54-37

Normal University tipped and eventually toppled Chatham Glenwood 54-37 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Normal University opened with a 11-7 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Pioneers' offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Chatham Glenwood tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-31 in the third quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 19-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on December 3, Normal University squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

