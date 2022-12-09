Chatham Glenwood can't hang with Normal University 54-37

Normal University tipped and eventually toppled Chatham Glenwood 54-37 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Normal University opened with a 11-7 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.
The Pioneers' offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Titans at the intermission.
Chatham Glenwood tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-31 in the third quarter.
The Pioneers held on with a 19-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
