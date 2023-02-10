Chatham Glenwood stretched out and finally snapped Springfield to earn a 63-50 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

Chatham Glenwood darted in front of Springfield 21-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators battled back to make it 23-17 at halftime.

Chatham Glenwood darted to a 40-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 23-22 margin in the closing period.

