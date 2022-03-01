Chatham Glenwood escapes close call with Centralia 42-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chatham Glenwood nabbed it to nudge past Centralia 42-38 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.
Recently on February 23 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Bethalto Civic Memorial in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Centralia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-9 advantage over Chatham Glenwood as the first quarter ended.
The Orphans came from behind to grab the advantage 26-25 at half over the Titans.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Titans and the Orphans locked in a 32-32 stalemate.
