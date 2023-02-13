Chatham Glenwood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Bartonville Limestone 59-39 at Chatham Glenwood High on February 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bartonville Limestone and Chatham Glenwood faced off on February 14, 2022 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For more, click here.
Recently on February 7, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
