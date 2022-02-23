Chatham Glenwood flies high over Bethalto Civic Memorial 64-16

Chatham Glenwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-16 victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial at Chatham Glenwood High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 20-5 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.

Chatham Glenwood's shooting struck to a 40-9 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at halftime.

The Titans' force showed as they carried a 57-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

