Chatham Glenwood flies high over Bethalto Civic Memorial 64-16

Chatham Glenwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-16 victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial at Chatham Glenwood High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 20-5 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.
Chatham Glenwood's shooting struck to a 40-9 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at halftime.
The Titans' force showed as they carried a 57-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
