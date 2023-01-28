Chatham Glenwood holds off Champaign Central 51-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chatham Glenwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Champaign Central 51-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 18-18 duel in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Chatham Glenwood took control in the third quarter with a 42-41 advantage over Champaign Central.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Titans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-6 final quarter, too.
