Chatham Glenwood pockets solid victory over Highland 48-39

Chatham Glenwood broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Highland 48-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.
Recently on November 30 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs moved ahead of the Titans 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Chatham Glenwood, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-5 final quarter, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.