Chatham Glenwood pockets solid victory over Highland 48-39

Chatham Glenwood broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Highland 48-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.

The Bulldogs moved ahead of the Titans 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Chatham Glenwood, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-5 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.