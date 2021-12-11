 Skip to main content
Chatham Glenwood pockets solid victory over Highland 48-39

Chatham Glenwood broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Highland 48-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.

Recently on November 30 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs moved ahead of the Titans 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Chatham Glenwood, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-5 final quarter, too.

