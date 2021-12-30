 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chatham Glenwood pounds out steady beat in win over Champaign Central 61-52

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-52 victory over Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chatham Glenwood made the first move by forging a 22-13 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 61-52 final-quarter tie.

Recently on December 21 , Champaign Central squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News