Chatham Glenwood pounds out steady beat in win over Champaign Central 61-52

Chatham Glenwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-52 victory over Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chatham Glenwood made the first move by forging a 22-13 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 61-52 final-quarter tie.

