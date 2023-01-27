Chatham Glenwood rides the rough off Jacksonville 55-42

Chatham Glenwood tipped and eventually toppled Jacksonville 55-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 17-10 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.
The Titans' offense jumped in front for a 24-17 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.
Chatham Glenwood darted to a 44-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 11-10 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville faced off on February 25, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Normal University on January 20 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
