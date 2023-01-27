Chatham Glenwood rides the rough off Jacksonville 55-42

Chatham Glenwood tipped and eventually toppled Jacksonville 55-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 17-10 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Titans' offense jumped in front for a 24-17 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

Chatham Glenwood darted to a 44-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 11-10 margin in the closing period.