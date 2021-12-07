Chatham Glenwood survives taut tilt with Jacksonville 48-44

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chatham Glenwood passed in a 48-44 victory at Jacksonville's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
The Titans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over the Crimsons.
The Crimsons fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Titans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on November 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on November 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
