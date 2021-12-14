 Skip to main content
Chatham Glenwood triumphs in strong showing over Springfield Lanphier 62-39

Chatham Glenwood controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-39 victory over Springfield Lanphier in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.

The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 19-10 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Titans' offense struck to a 35-17 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

The Titans' might showed as they carried a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 7, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Southeast on December 7 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

