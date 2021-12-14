Chatham Glenwood triumphs in strong showing over Springfield Lanphier 62-39

Chatham Glenwood controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-39 victory over Springfield Lanphier in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.
The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 19-10 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
The Titans' offense struck to a 35-17 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
The Titans' might showed as they carried a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 7, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Southeast on December 7 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.