Check those pacemakers, Warrensburg-Latham needs extra time to down Maroa-Forsyth 72-66

Extra action was needed before Warrensburg-Latham could slip past Maroa-Forsyth 72-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

The Trojans started on steady ground by forging a 21-15 lead over the Cardinals at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 41-32 lead over the Cardinals heading to the half locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 64-64 stalemate.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-2 first overtime period, too.

