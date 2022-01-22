Chicago Heights Marian Catholic pounds out steady beat in win over Danville 46-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's locker room after Saturday's 46-38 win against Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
Recently on January 14 , Danville squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Chicago Heights Marian Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over Danville.
Chicago Heights Marian Catholic got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 19-12 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.