Chicago Heights Marian Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Danville 48-27

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic stomped on Danville 48-27 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.
Last season, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Danville faced off on January 22, 2022 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Taylorville and Danville took on Georgetown La Salette on January 14 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. For more, click here.
