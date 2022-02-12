Chicago Providence St. Mel mows down Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 76-56

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Providence St. Mel turned out the lights on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 76-56 at Georgetown Notre Dame De La Salette boys Academy on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

