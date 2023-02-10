Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central surfed the tension to ride to a 48-45 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 64-47 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Mason City Illini Central . For more, click here. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Athens on February 4 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.