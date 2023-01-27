Chrisman thwarts Georgetown-Ridge Farm's quest 73-58

Chrisman knocked off Georgetown-Ridge Farm 73-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 19, Chrisman faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Westville on January 21 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.