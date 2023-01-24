 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Climbing out of a hole: Maroa-Forsyth overcomes Stanford Olympia 71-47

  • 0

Stanford Olympia cut in front to start, but Maroa-Forsyth answered the challenge to collect a 71-47 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.

The start wasn't the problem for Stanford Olympia, as it began with an 18-10 edge over Maroa-Forsyth through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 32-27 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-39 lead over Stanford Olympia.

The Trojans held on with a 24-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Stanford Olympia played in a 49-48 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Stanford Olympia took on Monticello on January 17 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News