Climbing out of a hole: Maroa-Forsyth overcomes Stanford Olympia 71-47

Stanford Olympia cut in front to start, but Maroa-Forsyth answered the challenge to collect a 71-47 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.

The start wasn't the problem for Stanford Olympia, as it began with an 18-10 edge over Maroa-Forsyth through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 32-27 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-39 lead over Stanford Olympia.

The Trojans held on with a 24-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.