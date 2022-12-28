Climbing out of a hole: St. Joseph-Ogden overcomes El Paso-Gridley 56-36

St. Joseph-Ogden couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 56-36 win over El Paso-Gridley for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

El Paso-Gridley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Titans controlled the pace, taking a 26-22 lead into half.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-32 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

The Spartans held on with a 15-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.