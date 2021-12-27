Climbing out of trouble: Galesburg overcomes Decatur Eisenhower 63-46

Galesburg rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Decatur Eisenhower 63-46 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 17-14 edge over the Silver Streaks through the end of the first quarter.

Galesburg's shooting darted to a 30-28 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the half.

The Silver Streaks' edge showed as they carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.