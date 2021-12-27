Climbing out of trouble: Galesburg overcomes Decatur Eisenhower 63-46

Galesburg rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Decatur Eisenhower 63-46 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 17-14 edge over the Silver Streaks through the end of the first quarter.
Galesburg's shooting darted to a 30-28 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the half.
The Silver Streaks' edge showed as they carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
