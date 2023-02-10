Clinton left no doubt on Friday, controlling Moweaqua Central A&M from start to finish for a 70-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Clinton faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M . For a full recap, click here. Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on February 3 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
