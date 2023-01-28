Clinton dominates Moweaqua Central A&M 76-44

Clinton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Moweaqua Central A&M 76-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Clinton faced off against Tuscola and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Decatur St Teresa on January 20 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.
