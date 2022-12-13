Clinton dominates Riverton 63-27

Clinton scored early and often to roll over Riverton 63-27 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 13.
Last season, Riverton and Clinton faced off on December 14, 2021 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Clinton faced off against Mt Pulaski and Riverton took on Springfield Lutheran on December 3 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
