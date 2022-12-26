Clinton holds off Fithian Oakwood 57-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Clinton had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fithian Oakwood 57-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.
Clinton opened with an 18-9 advantage over Fithian Oakwood through the first quarter.
The Comets came from behind to grab the advantage 27-26 at half over the Maroons.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Clinton and Fithian Oakwood locked in a 37-37 stalemate.
The Maroons put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Comets 20-12 in the last stanza.
