Clinton nips Shelbyville in scare 57-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Clinton nabbed it to nudge past Shelbyville 57-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
In recent action on January 29, Shelbyville faced off against Macon Meridian and Clinton took on Tuscola on February 1 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.
