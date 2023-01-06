Clinton proves to be too much for Sullivan 54-35

Clinton tipped and eventually toppled Sullivan 54-35 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
In recent action on December 28, Clinton faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Sullivan took on Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on December 28 at Sullivan High School. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
