Clinton rides to cruise-control win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57-37

Clinton's river of points eventually washed away Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a 57-37 cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

The last time Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Clinton played in a 58-52 game on December 27, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 17, Clinton faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Roanoke-Benson on December 17 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For a full recap, click here.

