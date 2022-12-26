Clinton rolls like thunder over Colfax Ridgeview 68-36

Clinton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Colfax Ridgeview 68-36 Monday at Clinton High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Clinton and Colfax Ridgeview squared off with December 29, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 17, Clinton squared off with Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
