Clinton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Warrensburg-Latham 59-31 at Clinton High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 31, Clinton faced off against Shelbyville . Click here for a recap. Warrensburg-Latham took on Chicago Sullivan on February 1 at Chicago Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
