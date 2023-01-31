Clinton survives for narrow win over Shelbyville 51-50

Clinton finally found a way to top Shelbyville 51-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Clinton and Shelbyville squared off with February 8, 2022 at Shelbyville High School last season. For more, click here.

