Clinton's convoy passes Shelbyville 57-38

Clinton knocked off Shelbyville 57-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
The last time Clinton and Shelbyville played in a 57-50 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola and Clinton took on Peoria Christian on January 7 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.