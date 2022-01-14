Close Encounter: Chatham Glenwood nips Decatur MacArthur 43-42

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chatham Glenwood passed in a 43-42 victory at Decatur MacArthur's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.

Decatur MacArthur authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chatham Glenwood 24-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur came from behind to grab the advantage 28-14 at halftime over Chatham Glenwood.

Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 34-25 lead over Chatham Glenwood to start the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring 18-8 to finish the game in style.

