Close Encounter: Chatham Glenwood nips Decatur MacArthur 43-42

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chatham Glenwood passed in a 43-42 victory at Decatur MacArthur's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
Decatur MacArthur authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chatham Glenwood 24-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur came from behind to grab the advantage 28-14 at halftime over Chatham Glenwood.
Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 34-25 lead over Chatham Glenwood to start the fourth quarter.
The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring 18-8 to finish the game in style.
