Close Encounter: Chatham Glenwood nips Springfield 48-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chatham Glenwood's locker room after Friday's 48-44 win against Springfield for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.
Chatham Glenwood registered a 21-16 advantage at intermission over Springfield.
The Titans and the Senators were engaged in a tight affair at 31-27 as the fourth quarter started.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 48-44 tie.
