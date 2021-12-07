 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Concord Triopia nips Jacksonville Routt Catholic 53-49

Concord Triopia upended Jacksonville Routt Catholic for a narrow 53-49 victory at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Concord Triopia made the first move by forging a 15-9 margin over Jacksonville Routt Catholic after the first quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic took a 29-24 lead over Concord Triopia heading to the intermission locker room.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 29-20 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

