Close Encounter: Concord Triopia nips Jacksonville Routt Catholic 53-49

Concord Triopia upended Jacksonville Routt Catholic for a narrow 53-49 victory at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Concord Triopia made the first move by forging a 15-9 margin over Jacksonville Routt Catholic after the first quarter.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic took a 29-24 lead over Concord Triopia heading to the intermission locker room.
The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 29-20 points differential.
