Close Encounter: Mt. Zion nips Champaign Centennial 60-53

Mt. Zion could finally catch its breath after a close call against Champaign Centennial in a 60-53 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.
Last season, Mt Zion and Champaign Centennial faced off on December 11, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.