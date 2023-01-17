Close Encounter: New Berlin nips Buffalo Tri-City 54-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in New Berlin's locker room after a trying 54-47 test with Buffalo Tri-City during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, New Berlin and Buffalo Tri-City faced off on January 18, 2022 at New Berlin High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Pleasant Plains and New Berlin took on Pawnee on January 4 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.