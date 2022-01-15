 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Pekin nips Champaign Central 39-31

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pekin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-31 over Champaign Central in Illinois boys basketball on January 15.

Pekin made the first move by forging a 10-9 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Dragons added to their advantage with a 29-22 margin in the closing period.

Recently on January 7 , Champaign Central squared up on Normal Community West in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

