Close Encounter: Pekin nips Champaign Central 39-31

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pekin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-31 over Champaign Central in Illinois boys basketball on January 15.
Pekin made the first move by forging a 10-9 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Dragons added to their advantage with a 29-22 margin in the closing period.
Recently on January 7 , Champaign Central squared up on Normal Community West in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
