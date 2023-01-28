Close Encounter: Raymond Lincolnwood nips Staunton 52-45

Raymond Lincolnwood poked just enough holes in Staunton's defense to garner a taut, 52-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Staunton played in a 40-37 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Buffalo Tri-City. For more, click here.
